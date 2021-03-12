'Vocal For Local' Wonderful Tribute To Mahatma Gandhi, Freedom Fighters: PM Modi

New Delhi :

Announcing the beginning of the 'Amrit Mahotsav', Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that 'Vocal For Local' is a wonderful tribute to Mahatma Gandhi and other great freedom fighters. "Today's #AmritMahotsav programme begins from Sabarmati Ashram, from where the Dandi March began. The March had a key role in furthering a spirit of pride and Aatmanirbharta among India's people. Going #VocalForLocal is a wonderful tribute to Bapu and our great freedom fighters," Prime Minister Modi said in a tweet.





He added, "Buy any local product and post a picture on social media using #VocalForLocal. A Charkha will be installed near Magan Niwas at Sabarmati Ashram. It will rotate full circle with each Tweet related to Aatmanirbharta. This shall also become a catalyst for a people's movement." Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate ''Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' and flag off Padyatra from Sabarmati Ashram, Ahmedabad in Gujarat to mark 75 years of India's Independence.





PM Modi will also flag off the freedom march or 'Padyatra' from Sabarmati Ashram. The Mahotsav is a series of events to be organised by the Government to commemorate the 75th Anniversary of India's Independence. It will be celebrated as a Jan-Utsav in the spirit of Jan-Bhagidari. The curtain raiser activities are beginning from March 12, 75 weeks prior to August 15, 2022.