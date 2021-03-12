COVID-19: 700 people attend wedding in Maha, organisers booked

Thane :

In spite of the coronavirus restrictions, around 700 people gathered to attend a marriage function at Kalyan in Maharashtra's Thane district, following which police have registered a case against its organisers, civic authorities said.





The event was held on March 10, the Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) said in a statement on Thursday.





"Following a tip-off that several people are attending a marriage function at Kalyan (East), civic officials visited the spot and found 700 people there," it said.





As per the state guidelines, only 50 persons are allowed to attend a wedding, an official said.





The statement said that the civic authorities also found that the participants did not follow the COVID-19 safety protocols, like wearing masks and maintaining social distancing.





A complaint was lodged with the police, who registered an offence under IPC sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 269 and 270 (negligent and malignant act likely to spread the infection of any disease dangerous to life) and under the Disaster Management Act and the Epidemic Diseases Act.





The case was registered against Rajesh Mhatre and Mahesh Raut, the organisers of the event, it said.





The civic body also said in the statement that Rs 5,64,900 fine has been collected in the last 10 days from 1,131 people for violation of coronavirus norms.