Fri, Mar 12, 2021

Rajasthan: Over 60 People Fall Sick After Eating ‘Prasad’ On Mahashivratri

Published: Mar 12,202107:44 AM by ANI

Source: ANI
Dungapur:
Several devotees fell sick after eating ‘prasad’ distributed on the occasion of Mahashivratri on Thursday in Aspur village of Dungarpur district in Rajasthan.

Aspur’s Chief Medical Health Officer (CHMO) said, “Almost 60-70 people are sick, this number is likely to increase.” 

The medical teams of several hospitals have collected samples of patients, the medical officer added.

The CHMO said that it appears to be a case of food poisoning.

