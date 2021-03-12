Maintain peace, will be back soon: Mamata to cadre

Kolkata :

The BJP demanded a CBI inquiry over the alleged assault to ascertain if the incident was “staged”, while a high-level TMC delegation met the Chief Electoral Officer of the state and insisted the Election Commission cannot absolve itself of culpability, insisting that maintaining law and order was the EC’s responsibility once the election has been announced. However, the ECI said it is “rather unfortunate” that the Trinamool Congress memorandum to it on the injuries sustained by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is full of insinuations and averments and questions the very basis of its creation and functioning.





Meanwhile, a case has been registered at Nandigram over the alleged attack under IPC sections 341 and 323. The TMC, meanwhile, postponed the release of its election manifesto, scheduled for Thursday, following the incident. Meanwhile, Banerjee released a video message from her hospital bed, urging her supporters to be calm and maintain peace. “I would appeal to my party cadres, supporters, activists and common people to maintain peace and calm. It is true that I was badly hurt last night and felt severe pain in the chest and head. The doctors are looking after me,” she said.





“I will be back in two-three days. My leg injury will remain a problem but I will manage. I won’t let it affect my meetings but I will have to move around in a wheelchair, for that I will need your support,” said the Chief Minister, who has signed up for one of her toughest election contests in Nandigram, where her BJP rival for the state polls is her former trusted aide Suvendu Adhikari.