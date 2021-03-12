Maharashtra records highest one-day spike of 14, 317 cases this yr

Mumbai :

With 57 fatalities, the death toll reached 52,667, he said. On October 7 the State had reported 14,578 cases after which the number of daily cases had declined.The number of active cases in the State crossed one lakh to reach 1,06,070. On November 6 the state had reported 1,02,099 active cases and the numbers had dwindled after that.





However, since February 14 new cases have surged.





Meanwhile, expressing concern over the rise in active COVID-19 cases in a few states, including Maharashtra, the Centre on Thursday advised people to be “careful and watchful” and not lower guard as the pandemic is not yet over.At a press conference, NITI Aayog member (Health) V K Paul termed the coronavirus situation, especially in Maharashtra, “worrisome”. He referred to the lockdown imposed in Nagpur from March 15 to 21 to say, “We are reaching a situation where these approaches are being brought back.”