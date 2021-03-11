Police Rescued 2 Minor Girls In Shopian, Kidnapper Held

Shopian :

Two minor girls were rescued by J&K Police in Shopian district and kidnappers was nabbed within 12 hours of the incident.





"Both the girls, aged around 14 years, were missing from Zainapora area of Shopian district on Tuesday. Five separate teams were constituted after an FIR was registered in the Zainapora police station," police said.





The police further added that 25 people were questioned during investigation and based on their revelations, the kidnapper was arrested from Srinagar city and the girls were rescued.





"After medico-legal formalities, the girls were returned to their parents," sources said.