Maharashtra: 1,032 New Covid-19 Cases In Thane, 3 More Deaths

Mumbai :

With the addition of1,032 new cases of coronavirus, the infection count in Maharashtra's Thane district has gone up to 2,72,193, an official said on Thursday.





Besides these new cases reported on Wednesday, the virus claimed the lives of three more persons, raising the death toll in the district to 6,315, he said.





The COVID-19 mortality rate in Thane is 2.32 per cent, he said.





So far, 2,58,158 patients have recuperated from the infection in the district, which reflects a recovery rate of 94.84 per cent.





At present, there are 7,720 active COVID-19 cases in Thane, the official said.





In neighbouring Palghar district, the COVID-19 case count stood at 46,430 and the death toll at 1,206, another official said.