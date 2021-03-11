Rahul Gandhi Instructs Kerala Party Leaders To Include 50 pc Young Faces, Women: Congress Leader

Kochi :

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi instructed Kerala’s party leaders to include over 50 per cent of young faces, women and newcomers, and instructions for the upcoming Assembly elections, said Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee Vice President PC Vishnunadh on Wednesday.





“Rahul Gandhi himself instructed the state’s leadership to include more than 50 per cent young faces, newcomers and women. Instructions have already been given to the state’s leadership. I am sure that once that list is announced, over 50 per cent of will be fresh faces,” Vishnunadh told ANI.





Over the last few weeks, Gandhi has visited several places in Kerala to campaign for the upcoming state assembly elections that will be held on April 6.





140 seats across 14 districts will go to polls in a single-phase and counting of votes will be held on May 2.





While speaking about Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Home Minister Amit Shah’s recent exchange of allegations over the gold smuggling case in the state, Vishnunadh said, “Amit Shah criticised Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan in his speech at Shankumugham. The next day, Vijayan criticised Shah. Both are specialists in fake encounters, their criticisms of each other are fake.” He further said, “The Home Minister says that he has evidence against the CM. His responsibility is to give that evidence to the agencies. The CM is saying that the affidavit of Customs is fake. Then why is he not going to the court to quash it? They are not doing anything, simply criticising.”