President Ram Nath Kovind, PM Modi Greet Citizens On Mahashivaratri

New Delhi :

President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday greeted citizens on the occasion of Mahashivaratri.





"Best wishes to all countrymen on the auspicious occasion of Mahashivaratri. Celebrated as a sacred remembrance of the marriage of Goddess Parvati and Lord Shiva, this festival should be beneficial for the whole of humanity," President Kovind tweeted.





Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said: "Greetings on the special occasion of Mahashivratri. Har Har Mahadev!"

देशवासियों को महाशिवरात्रि के पावन अवसर पर ढेरों शुभकामनाएं। हर-हर महादेव!



Greetings on the special occasion of Mahashivratri. Har Har Mahadev! — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 11, 2021

महाशिवरात्रि के पुनीत अवसर पर सभी देशवासियों को शुभकामनाएं। देवी पार्वती और भगवान शिव के विवाह के पावन स्मरण स्वरुप मनाया जाने वाला यह उत्सव सम्पूर्ण मानवता के लिए कल्याणकारी हो। — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) March 11, 2021

Devotees throng Lord Shiva temples across the country and offered their prayers.





Mahashivratri, also known as the 'Great night of Lord Shiva,' is a Hindu festival observed by devotees from Kashmir to Kanyakumari with much fervour.





It is celebrated on the 14th day of the dark fortnight of the Magha month, as per the Hindu lunar calendar, and marks the night of the marriage of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati.