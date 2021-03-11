Delhi Police bust fake call centre promising jobs

New Delhi :

The call centre shifted base from one place to another within a few months to dodge the police and evade the victims. As per the interrogation, it had lured more than 200 customers throughout India, cheating them of lakhs of rupees.





On March 8, a secret information was received that an illegal job placement call centre is functioning in Janakpuri, after which a raid was conducted at the said premises.





During the raid, four men -- Shailendra, Himanshu Kohli, Mohd Shadab Anis and Amit Kumar Karn, and three women -- Sunita, Swati and Parul, were found present at the said premises. On scrutiny, it was found that all the seven persons ran a portal named 'Group Naukri' to cheat the victims on the pretext of providing lucrative jobs in India and abroad, especially in the Gulf countries.





"Two complaints have already been received online wherein the victims have claimed that they have been cheated of Rs 52,000 and Rs 40,000, respectively," the police said.





The data of more than 100 victims have been found in the documents and laptops seized from the spot. The SIM cards used to call the victims were procured on fake IDs.





"The accused set up their scam call centre in busy commercial complexes so as to avoid detection by the authorities. They usually changed their office after every three-four months. They collected data of the job seekers from their sources after which the gullible persons were called over phone with an assurance of providing lucrative jobs within a week or so," said Urvija Goel, DCP, West Delhi.