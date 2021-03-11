Pfizer seeks faster clearance to make vaccine in India

New Delhi :

The US company pulled an application last month seeking emergency approval for its product in India after the drug regulator declined its request to skip a small local safety trial. That has kept its vaccine, developed with Germany’s BioNTech SE, out of one of the world’s biggest drug markets.





Pfizer was the first company to apply for emergency use authorisation in India, proposing to import doses from its US and European facilities instead of producing locally.





“US companies want to produce vaccines in India under joint ventures,” said one of the sources, citing Pfizer and fellow US drugmaker Moderna Inc.





“They want faster approvals for clinical trials and emergency authorisation use. They fear the government will introduce price control policies.”





Another source confirmed Pfizer was interested in manufacturing in India but Reuters could not find a second confirmation on Moderna.





The companies did not immediately respond to requests for comment. India’s health ministry directed Reuters to the foreign ministry, which did not immediately respond to emailed queries.





While withdrawing its application in early February, Pfizer said it would again seek emergency use approval to launch its COVID-19 vaccine in India, potentially a market of 1.35 bn people, and would provide more data as it becomes available.





On the Centre’s demand to manufacture in India, the company earlier told Reuters: “Once the pandemic supply phase is over and we enter a phase of regular supplies, Pfizer will evaluate all additional opportunities available.”





An official had in January said the Centre had held discussions with Pfizer and Moderna - both of which have reported over 90% efficacy for their vaccines - to make the shots in India given its large pharma capacity.