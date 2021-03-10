Wed, Mar 10, 2021

Encounter breaks out at Bijbehara in Jammu and Kashmir

Published: Mar 10,202110:41 PM by IANS

An encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces at Bijbehara in south Kashmir's Anantnag district on Wednesday evening, officials said.

Srinagar:
The firefight between the terrorists and the security forces took place after the forces cordoned off the area and launched a search operation on the basis of a specific information about the presence of terrorists in the area.
 
As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where the terrorists were hiding, they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the encounter.
 
"An encounter has started at the Kandipora Bijbehara area of Anantnag. The police and security forces are on the job," a police officer said.
