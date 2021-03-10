Encounter breaks out at Bijbehara in Jammu and Kashmir

Srinagar :

The firefight between the terrorists and the security forces took place after the forces cordoned off the area and launched a search operation on the basis of a specific information about the presence of terrorists in the area.

As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where the terrorists were hiding, they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the encounter.

"An encounter has started at the Kandipora Bijbehara area of Anantnag. The police and security forces are on the job," a police officer said.