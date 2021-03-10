Pak running many terror training camps in occupied Kashmir: MoS Home

New Delhi :

Replying to a question in the Rajya Sabha, Union Minister of State for Home, G. Kishan Reddy, said the government has consistently pressed Pakistan to put an end to cross-border infiltration of terrorists and dismantle the infrastructure supporting terrorism on a permanent basis.

"According to reports, there are several terrorist training camps in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK), which are used for training and subsequently infiltrating trained militants and terrorists into Jammu and Kashmir for carrying out terrorist activities. Some of these training camps are still active, which are imparting training to the militants," he said.

Reddy added that the government has repeatedly raised the issue of Pakistan's continued support to cross-border terrorism and terrorist infiltration in bilateral, regional and multilateral fora.

To destroy one such terror camp, India had carried out the Balakot air strike two years ago.

On February 26, 2019, at around 3.30 a.m., 12 Mirage 2000 fighter jets crossed the Line of Control (LoC) and destroyed a Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terror camp in Balakot.

The Balakot airstrike demonstrated India's prowess to retaliate to Pakistan's sinister intentions.

Codenamed as 'Operation Bandar', the air strike was conducted by the seventh and ninth squadrons of the Indian Air Force.