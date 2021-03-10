Sleaze CD: Tainted Ex-minister Hires Pvt Detectives

Bangalore :

Karnataka milk federation chairman and tainted BJP leader, Ramesh Jarakiholi's younger brother, Balachandra Jarakiholi on Wednesday said that they have hired a prominent detective agency to gather evidence based information to name their political rivals in their complaint.





Balachandra Jarakiholi is four-time Legislator from the Arabhavi constituency in Belagavi district and is younger brother of Ramesh, who was forced to quit cabinet last week after a CD went viral on news channels in which Ramesh is allegedly seen with a woman in a compromising position.





"We know who all are involved and hatched this conspiracy to bring disrepute to our family. In total nine people are involved in this, barring the woman who is seen in 'fake CD'. Our family will remain united till this case is over keeping our individual political aspirations aside for the time being," he explained to reporters.





He asserted that the family has decided to teach 'required lessons' to those politicians who are involved in targetting Ramesh.





"Let our opponents not take this as mere warning, we are going to lodge complaints naming them. Therefore, we are gathering required evidence based information against such influential people," he said.





Answering a question, the KMF chairman conceded that along with 15 Legislators, he had met Chief Minister, B.S. Yediyurappa and none of us demanded that the cabinet berth be given to me. "Our demand was that Ramesh must be brought back into the cabinet and his honour must be restored," he said.