Wed, Mar 10, 2021

Mamata Files Nomination From Nandigram Assembly Seat

Published: Mar 10,202102:45 PM by PTI

Accompanied by party president Subrata Bakshi, Banerjee filed her papers at the Haldia sub-divisional office here, after taking part in a 2-km roadshow.

Source: Twitter
Kolkata:
West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday filed her nomination from the high-profile Nandigram assembly seat, where she will be pitted against her former protege and BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari.

Nandigram assembly constituency is set for a high- octane battle with Banerjee deciding to contest from the seat against Adhikari, who recently switched over to the saffron camp.

