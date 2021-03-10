Weather to remain erratic till March 15 in JK

Srinagar :

Rain and snow lashed Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday as the meteorological (MeT) department said weather would remain erratic till March 15.





"Weather to remain erratic till March 15th. Expect intermittent rain with thunderstorms and snow over higher reaches mainly during 11-13th. Erratic weather may affect Banihal-Ramban, Zojila highways due to landslide, snowslide, etc.





"Farmers are advised to avoid spraying of orchards and other farm operations till March 15", an official of the MeT department said.





Srinagar had 4.3, Pahalgam 0.4 and Gulmarg minus 3.0 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature.





Leh town of Ladakh had minus 4.4, Kargil minus 5.0 and Drass minus 8.2 as the minimum temperature.





Jammu city had 16.7, Katra 15.2, Batote 8.0, Banihal 6.1 and Bhaderwah 5.6 as the night's lowest temperature.