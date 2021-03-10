627 Persons Were Detained At Various Points Of Time In J-K Since August 2019: Govt In Lok Sabha

New Delhi :

Union Home Ministry on Tuesday told Lok Sabha that since August 2019, 627 persons including separatists, overground workers, stone pelters were detained at various points of time in Jammu and Kashmir.





"Out of these, based on regular review and ground situation, 454 persons have been released till date," the ministry added.





The Government of Jammu and Kashmir has further reported that no person is under home arrest under Jammu and Kashmir Public Safety Act.