Delhi HC alarmed by ‘masks on chins’ during flights

New Delhi :

Justice C Hari Shankar, who witnessed passengers not wearing masks properly during transportation from airport to the flight and their stubborn reluctance to wear mask properly, took suo motu cognisance of the situation and issued guidelines for immediate compliance. The High Court, said it was constrained to pass the order because of an alarming situation which was witnessed by the judge himself during the Air India flight from Kolkata to New Delhi on March 5.





It was noticed that, though all the passengers had worn masks, many had worn it below their chin and were exhibiting a stubborn reluctance to wear their masks properly. The guidelines framed by the court for immediate and strict compliance include that the in-flight crew shall carry out periodical checks of the aircraft to ensure that passengers are complying with the protocol, especially regarding wearing masks. The court said if any passenger is unwilling to follow this protocol prior to the flight taking off, he or she should be offloaded without delay. If despite being reminded, he or she refuses to follow the protocol, action should be taken against the passenger in accordance with the guidelines issued, including placing him or her on a ‘no-fly’ regimen.