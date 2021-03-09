Recoveries Continue To Outnumber Fresh Cases In Telangana

Hyderabad :

Recoveries continued to outnumber the number of new COVID-19 cases in Telangana as the tally of positive cases rose to just above three lakh, while two deaths took the toll to 1,644, the state government said on Tuesday.





As many as 178 people were cured of the virus against 142 fresh cases as of 8 PM on Sunday. The maximum of 31 cases were reported by Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), followed by Rangareddy and Medchal Malkajgiri districts with 12 and 10 cases respectively, a government bulletin said.





The total number of cases in the state stood at 3,00,153, while recoveries were 2,96,740 and 1,769 patients were under treatment at different hospitals. A total of 32,189 samples were tested on Sunday, taking the cumulative number of specimens examined so far to 90.16 lakh.





The samples tested per million population was 2,42,255, the bulletin said. The case fatality rate in the state was 0.54 per cent, while it was 1.54 per cent at the national level. the recovery rate was 98.86 per cent against the national average of 96.9 per cent, it said.