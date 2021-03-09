Karnataka Announces 6-month Child Care Leave For Government Women Employees

Bangalore :

On international women's day, Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yeddyurappa announced a proposal to provide six-months child care leave to government women employees.





On the occasion of international women’s day, Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa has announced a proposal to provide six-month child care leave to women employees of the government.





Presenting the 2021-22 budget in the Legislative Assembly, Yediyurappa, who also holds finance portfolio, announced construction of Yathri Nivasa in Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh for devotees from Karnataka visiting the temple town, allocating Rs 10 crore for it in the Budget adding that Uttar Pradesh government will provide 5-acre land.





Karnataka government also allocated Rs 1,500 crore in its Budget for “upliftment of minorities.”





Action would be taken to open creches in two major government offices in each district centre, the Chief Minister said, announcing a slew of initiatives benefiting women.





"Women employees of the state government will be given a total of six months child care leave along with maternity leave which is already in existence. This will be a supplementary step towards the welfare of women who are a very important part of the administrative machinery," he said.





Yediyurappa announced loan facility of up to Rs two crore at a subsidised rate of four per cent through Woman Development Board/Karnataka State Finance Corporation to women entrepreneurs in the service sector.