IYC passes resolution for Rahul as Congress President

New Delhi :

In a statement, IYC National President Srinivas B. V. Said, "In view of prevailing situation in the country, the national executive of the IYC jointly passes a resolution that Rahul Gandhi should be appointed as Congress President."





He said that Youth Congress strongly stands with its leader Rahul Gandhi and strongly believes that under him the party will be strengthened and will energise the party across the country.





Earlier, several state Congress units, Kisan Congress, National Students Union of India (NSUI) have already passed the resolution demanding Rahul Gandhi to be back at the top post of the party.





The organisational elections of the party is scheduled in the month of June this year.





Rahul Gandhi had stepped down from the top post after the party's poor show in 2019 General Elections where it could manage to win only 52 out of 543 seats across the country.





Rahul Gandhi had lost from his traditional family bastion in Uttar Pradesh's Amethi to BJP's Smriti Irani.





Earlier in the day, Rahul Gandhi also attended the national executive of IYC and took jibe at his former party colleague Jyotiraditya Scindia, who ditched the party and joined the BJP leading to the fall of Kamal Nath-led Congress government in Madhya Pradesh.





In a sweeping remark, Rahul Gandhi said that Scindia, who was once a decision maker post in Congress is now a backbencher in BJP and he will never be able to become Chief Minister.