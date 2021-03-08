59 New Cases Push Odisha's Covid-19 Tally To 3,37,803

Bhubaneswar :

Odisha's COVID-19 caseload surged to 3,37,803 on Monday as 59 more people tested positive for the infection, a health official said.





Thirty-five new cases were reported in quarantine centres, while 24 fresh infections were detected during contract tracing, he said.





Sambalpur district reported the highest number of new cases at nine, followed by Sundergarh (six) and Jajpur (five).





The state's coronavirus death toll remained unchanged at 1,917 as no fresh fatality was reported, he said.





Fifty-three coronavirus patients have died due to comorbidities so far.





The state now has 753 active cases, while 3,35,080 patients have recovered from the disease to date.





Odisha has thus far tested over 84.92 lakh samples for COVID-19, including 19,921 on Sunday.