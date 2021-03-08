K'taka: Congress stages walkout during tabling of budget by CM

Bangalore :

The opposition Congress on Monday staged a walkout during the tabling of the budget for 2021-22 by Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, claiming that the BJP government in the state had no moral right to continue in power.





"This government carrying a bundle of sins has no moral right to continue in power. So we have decided to protest against the presentation of the budget," former chief minister Siddaramaiah told reporters here.





He charged that the Chief Minister, who holds the Finance portfolio and the Mines and Geology Minister Murugesh Nirani were out on bail in a criminal case relating to creation of bogus documents to take back Karnataka Industrial Area Development Board (KIADB) land at Devanahalli in Bengaluru.





Siddaramaiah, who is Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Assembly, also said six other ministers approached the civil court seeking an injunction against the telecast or publication of any defamatory material against them by the media following the sex-for-job allegation against the BJP MLA Ramesh Jarkiholi who had to step down as minister.





"After the telecast of Ramesh Jarkiholi (objectionable video clip), these six ministers including Shivaram Hebbar, M B Patil, Dr Sudhakar are in fear. What's their fear? Shouldn't there be some basis behind the fear?" he said.





According to him, there were many more ministers whose objectionable CDs were made.





The Congress stalwart charged that the injunction sought by the ministers was an attack on the freedom of the press.





"These ministers had taken oath saying that they would discharge their duties without any fear or favour. When they have gone to court out of fear what moral right do they have to continue in power including the Chief Minister," Siddaramiaah sought to know.





He alleged that the government was steeped in corruption as well.





He said the Congress party would not listen to the budget by an "unethical" government and the members would protest by wearing black badges.