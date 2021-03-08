Delhi: Man Involved In 25 Robbery, Snatching Cases Held

New Delhi :

A 23-year-old man, involved in at least 25 cases of snatching and robbery, was arrested after a brief exchange of fire in Delhi's Lado Sarai area, police said on Sunday.





According to the police, the accused Akash was cornered by them and was asked to surrender, but he whipped out his pistol and fired at the team members, following which they fired back in self defence.





Akash sustained injuries in both his legs during the brief encounter with the Special Cell of Delhi police.





A total 4 rounds were fired from both sides in the shootout on Saturday night.





"One semi automatic pistol of 32 bore with 3 live cartridges was recovered from Akash.," said P.S. Kushwah, DCP (Special Cell).





Police added that Akash was earlier arrested for his involvement in more than a dozen of criminal cases including 5 robbery, 3 snatching and 2 theft cases.





"Akash is a notorious and active snatcher who along with his associates committed several cases of snatching in the last three months in Delhi's South and South East areas. He used to dispose snatched chains through two persons of Badarpur area of Delhi," police said.