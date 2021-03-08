MANUU to organise mobile film festival on women empowerment

Chennai :

Instructional Media Centre (IMC) has collaborated with the prestigious Mobile Film Festival, Paris for the film festival. Bruno Smadja, Head, Mobile Film Festival has agreed to provide 60 films of one-minute duration each from 25 countries on women empowerment for this film festival. To be held at IMC Preview Theatre, Maulana Azad National Urdu University campus in Hyderabad, the festival will also be live on IMC YouTube Channel and other social media platforms.





Bruno Smadja said that he is excited to exhibit the films for the Indian audience. “These films are inspirational and will inspire women to become more self-reliance,” he said.





IMC Director Rizwan Ahamd said that this will be a unique programme where very powerful short-duration films shot on mobile from different countries would be screened for the audience. Bruno will also address the audience during the inaugural ceremony which will be webcast live on the IMC MANUU Youtube channel.





Maulana Azad National Urdu University Vice-Chancellor Prof B Rehmatullah congratulated IMC for its efforts in planning such an important programme on the occasion of International Women’s Day.