Govt committed for speedy vaccination: Jitendra Singh

New Delhi :

Singh visited different vaccination centres in Guwahati and interacted with citizens while inquiring about their well-being and also asking if there was any suggestion from the vaccination-seekers or anything more that could be done for them either at official level or unofficially at the social level.





During his interaction with the citizens, Singh said, "it was the instruction of Prime Minister Narendra Modi that not only the vaccination drive has to be carried out on a fast track, but we must also ensure ease of vaccination."





For this purpose, the minister said, "While the government was doing its best, the social organisations could also contribute to ensure comfortable commuting and convenient accomplishment of the vaccination process, particularly for senior citizens."





"The world's biggest vaccination drive has been undertaken in India to ensure protection of its 130 crore population but at the same time, Prime Minister Modi is keen that it should be carried out with least inconvenience to any citizen," the minister said.





At the Government Medical College in Guwahati, Singh interacted with the medical and paramedical staff engaged in the vaccination drive and he was briefed by senior doctors led by Dr A.C. Baishya.





"Singh was informed that through the Government Medical College, Guwahati alone, 4,000 to 5,000 citizens have taken their first dose, while nearly 900 have also been given a second dose of Covid-19 vaccine," a DoNER ministry statement said.





The minister went through different sections put up at the vaccination centres. He saw both the visiting area as well as the holding area meant for 30 minutes' mandatory observation of the person who receives vaccination.