LS To Resume Budget Session From Monday Amid Oppn Ruckus

New Delhi :

After a brief interval, the Lok Sabha is all set to resume the Budget Session of Parliament from Monday with the united Opposition prepared with a strategy to create pandemonium in the House.





The Opposition will be raising various issues targeting the Centre, especially on farm laws and LPG price hike.





MPs from the Congress-led opposition along with Trinamool Congress (TMC), Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Revolutionary Communist Party (RSP), Jammu & Kashmir National Conference, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), Samajwadi Party (SP) and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) have planned to take on the central government over these issues when the second phase of the Budget Session would begin from Monday for a month-long exercise to discuss various Bills and public welfare issues.





Various leaders from these Opposition parties showed indications that they would question the Union government's policies and strategy which so far failed to find a solution to the ongoing farmers' protest since the last 100 days over the three Union farm laws.





Soon after the House would assemble on Monday at 4 p.m. and the Lok Sabha Speaker would read the obituary references to nine parliamentarians who passed away recently. Some of these MPs were sitting members of the House while some were the members of the previous Lok Sabha session.





The parliamentarians who lost their lives recently due to illness and other reasons include -- Mohan S. Delkar, Nand Kumar Singh Chauhan, Rajendra Kumar Sharma, Sarat Kar, M. R. Kadambur Janarthanan, M. Deiveekan, Mahavir Bhagora, Captain Satish Sharma and D. Pandian.





Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri would be tabling the National Capital Territory of Delhi Laws (Special Provisions) Second (Amendment) Bill, 2021, for consideration and passage. The Bill seeks amendment to the National Capital Territory of Delhi Laws (Special Provisions) Second Act, 2011.





Besides, Union Minister Thaawar Chand Gehlot would be tabling the Constitution (Scheduled Castes) Order (Amendment) Bill, 2021, to amend the Constitution (Scheduled Castes) Order, 1950, to modify the list of Scheduled Castes in Tamil Nadu.





The reports of Standing Committees on Science and Technology; Environment, Forest and Climate change; Health and Family Welfare; Energy; Railways; Urban Development; Water Resources -- are also expected to be submitted in the House.





Papers related to the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas; Finance and Corporate Affairs; and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises would also be laid on the table of the House.





However, the second part of the Budget Session would commence with all Covid-19 precautionary measures in place. This part of the session would conclude on April 8.





The Budget Session of Parliament commenced with the address of President Ram Nath Kovind on January 29 and concluded on February 29. The Union budget was tabled in the Parliament by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1.





The Rajya Sabha would function from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. while the Lok Sabha would function between 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.