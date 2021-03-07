What is your ideology? Amit Shah asks Congress in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram :

Speaking at the valedictory function of BJP’s Kerala Vijay Yatra in Shangumugham, the Union Minister said, “In Bengal, Congress is fighting with Left. Here in Kerala, they’re fighting against the Left. In Bengal, they have joined hands with the Indian Secular Front (ISF), and here, they have joined hands with Muslim League. In Maharashtra, they have Shiv Sena as partners. What is their ideology?” Comparing the previous Congress government in Centre with and current BJP government in power, the Shah said, “After 10 years, the Congress government had left India’s economy at the eleventh position in the world. In just six years, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government has taken it to fifth in the world!” He said under PM Modi’s leadership, the entire country is walking the road towards development.





“The borders, too, are more secure now. He has also brought a lot of financial discipline to the country. The Modi government has brought a lot of transformation for the poor who were deprived for 70 years. After 70 years, 13 crore women received gas cylinders. Over 2.5 crore poor have got homes and every house now has electricity.” the Minister said.





He added that from rural to urban India, and from agro to industry, the BJP government in the Centre has displayed a ‘new model of development’ to the entire world.





Taking about Kerala, the Union Minister said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken several initiatives for the development of the state. “A 2,000 MW High voltage direct current (HVDC) power system has been completed and it will connect Kerala to the National Grid. For the development of National Highways in Kerala, the Modi government has allotted Rs 65,000 crore. For the development of the Kochi metro, the Modi government has provided Rs 1,957 crore,” he said.





The Minister added that popular alliances (LDF) and United Democratic Front (UDF) in Kerala cannot take the state ahead. “Only the BJP can form an Aatmanirbhar Kerala under the leadership of PM Modi!” he said.





The election for 140-member Kerala Assembly in 14 districts will be held in a single phase on April 6. The counting of votes will be held on May 2.





The tenure of the 14th Kerala legislative assembly will come to an end on June 1, 2021. A total of 2,67,88,268 electors will elect the candidates in Kerala for the 15th legislative assembly. For Assembly poll 2021, the number of polling booths in Kerala has been extended from 21,498 to 40,771.





According to the commission, of the 140 Assembly seats, 14 seats are reserved for the SC category and two are reserved for ST category candidates.