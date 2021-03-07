Will Stand With Farmers Till My Last Breath: Priyanka

Meerut :

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday said that she will continue to fight for the farmers till her last breath, whether it is 100 days or 100 years.





Speaking at a 'Kisan Maha Panchayat' here, she urged farmers to hold protests like the one at Delhi border in every village.





"You will find the Congress standing with you everywhere. Whenever you are in trouble, we will be there beside you. Your fight is our fight, and I will be with you till my last breath," she said.





Priyanka said that the three farm laws were a betrayal of the farmers. The laws were made without even consulting the biggest stakeholders who are farmers.





"For over 100 days, farmers are sitting on the borders of Delhi, but the government is not concerned. The government, in fact, is being run by the friends of the Prime Minister," she added.





The Congress leader also expressed concern over the delay in payment of cane dues and said, "The government has money to buy two aircrafts but not pay the dues of cane farmers. When my brother Rahul Gandhi observed a two-minute silence in Parliament in respect of farmers who have died during the agitation, not a single member of the ruling party stood up. Is this not an insult to farmers? Calling them 'andolanjivi' and 'parjivi' is also insulting for farmers."





Priyanka Gandhi arrived at the venue on a tractor and was greeted by farmers who cheered the leader.





The Congress General Secretary has been addressing a series of 'kisan panchayats' across Uttar Pradesh and the party is hoping to revive itself in Uttar Pradesh through this strategy.