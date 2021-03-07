Kovind to lay foundation stone for renovation of fort in MP

Jabalpur :

Kovind, who arrived here on Saturday for a two-day visit to Madhya Pradesh, left for Jalhari village in Damoh around 9.30 am on Sunday in a helicopter from the Dumna Airport here.





He was accompanied by Madhya Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Union Minister of State for Steel Faggan Singh Kulaste, the official said.





The Singourgarh Fort in Damoh is associated with the erstwhile Gondwana kingdom's Rani Durgavati, he said.





The Union Tourism Ministry has allotted Rs 26 crore for the renovation work in and around the Singourgarh Fort, the official said.





During his visit, Kovind will also distribute the Rani Durgavati and Shankar Shah awards to meritorious students belonging to tribal community at the ''Janjatiya Sammelan'' in Singrampur village of Damoh, the official said.





The president will leave from Jalhari village around 2.40 pm and return to Jabalpur.





He will later wrap up his visit to the state and leave for New Delhi around 3.30 pm, the official said.