Three children of a family drown in village pond in Jharkhand

Ramgarh :

Block Development Officer (BDO) Gola, Ajay Kumar Rajak said the three children were playing near a pond at Maganpur village and one of them went to the pond for washing his hand and slipped into the water and started drowning on Saturday.





The other two children jumped into the pond to rescue him but they too drowned in the pond.





The bodies were fished out by local villagers who informed the police.





The Officer-in-Charge of Gola police station Awdhesh Kumar said the bodies of the three children have been sent for postmortem and an investigation has been started.