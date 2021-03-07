Sun, Mar 07, 2021

Maharashtra: 4 shops gutted in fire in Thane, no casualty

Published: Mar 07,202109:50 AM by PTI

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

Four shops were gutted in a fire in a shopping complex in Maharashtra's Thane city early Sunday morning, a civic official said. No casualty was reported, he said.

Representative Image
Representative Image
Thane:
The fire broke out in the shopping complex located in Noopur building at Lokpuram in Pawar Nagar area around 5 am, Thane Municipal Corporation's Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) chief Santosh Kadam said. 

Four shops, including a mini supermarket, a stationery store and a boutique, were completely destroyed in the blaze, he said. 

A fire engine and a team of the RDMC rushed to the spot and the flames were doused within an hour, he said. 

No one was injured in the fire, the official said. 

A probe was underway to ascertain the cause of the blaze, he added.

Related Tags :

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

Conversations