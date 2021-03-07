Minor tremor felt in J-K

Jammu :

Officials of the disaster management authority said an earthquake measuring 2.9 on the Richter scale occurred at 4.40 a.m. on Sunday whose coordinates are latitude 33.0 degrees north and longitude 75.86 degrees east.





"The epicentre of the earthquake was located near Bhalessa in Doda district of J&K," officials said adding that no casualty or damage to property was received from anywhere so far.





Seismologically, the Valley is situated in an earthquake prone region where tremors have wrought havoc in the past.





On October 8, 2005 an earthquake measuring 7.6 on the Richter scale killed over 80,000 people in J&K living on two sides of the line of control (LoC).