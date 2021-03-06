Amit Shah to reach Kanyakumari on Sunday, BJP cadres enthused

Chennai :

The Union Home Minister and BJP stalwart Amit Shah will reach Kanyakumari on Sunday after flying down to Thiruvananthapuram. He will be travelling by road from Thiruvananthapuram amidst heavy security cover.

Shah will conduct a series of meetings with the party office-bearers and selected representatives from the public including prominent personalities of Kanyakumari.

Shah will participate in a dharshan at "Sthanumalayan" Temple in Sucheendram and will participate in a road show from Beach road to Veppumoodu.

He will address party workers at Vadasseri in Kanyakumari constituency.

BJP leader and former Union minister P. Radhakrishnan who is likely to contest for the ninth time from Kanyakumari parliamentary constituency will be accompanying Shah from Thiruvananthapuram airport and participate in public programmes with the Union Home Minister.

Radhakrishnan while speaking to IANS, said: "The party cadres and leaders are thrilled at the visit of Amit Shah. Rather than the Union Home Minister he is a major strategist for the party who will study in detail all the basic permutations and combinations of caste, communal, religious, social issues and formulate a strategy. His eye for detail is impeccable and we are banking on his visit for a crushing win in this Lok Sabha by-election from Kanyakumari as well as the victories of the BJP candidates at the Assembly constituencies of Kanyakumari and Nagercoil."

The BJP leadership has made elaborate preparations on the visit of Shah and has made proper ground work on the social, economic, political and communal equations in each constituency.

Radhakrishnan said, "Our election campaign will gain a momentum once the Union Home Minister lands here and we will go for certain victories in a few Assembly constituencies and Kanyakumari Lok Sabha seat."