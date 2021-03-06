BSF kills Pak intruder along IB in Rajasthan

New Delhi :

The man was moving suspiciously and he was challenged by the troops. Later, he was shot dead near the border fence by a vigilant BSF trooper, officials said.





The incident took place around 8 pm on Friday in the Anupgarh area of the Sri Ganganagar-Bikaner belt, they added.





The officials said the body of the Pakistani man was handed over to the local police and a search of the incident area is being carried out.