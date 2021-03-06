Sat, Mar 06, 2021

BSF kills Pak intruder along IB in Rajasthan

Published: Mar 06,202112:07 PM by PTI

A Pakistani intruder was killed by the Border Security Force (BSF) along the Indo-Pak international border in Rajasthan, officials said on Saturday.

The man was moving suspiciously and he was challenged by the troops. Later, he was shot dead near the border fence by a vigilant BSF trooper, officials said.

The incident took place around 8 pm on Friday in the Anupgarh area of the Sri Ganganagar-Bikaner belt, they added.

The officials said the body of the Pakistani man was handed over to the local police and a search of the incident area is being carried out.
