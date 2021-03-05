Delhi LG reviews 3rd leg of Covid vaccination drive

New Delhi :

During the review meeting with District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), Baijal stressed upon the need to make vaccine coverage more inclusive and equitous by increasing the outreach and focused IEC (Information Education and Communication) campaign.





"Stressed upon the need to make vaccine coverage more inclusive and equitous by way of greater outreach and focused IEC campaign, with special emphasis on marginalized sections without access to digital platforms," Delhi LG tweeted.





He also directed the authorities to ensure strict enforcement of protocols.





As advised by the experts, it was decided to continue with the existing strategy of cluster-based surveillance, testing and genome sequencing.





The review meeting was attended by Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain, Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot, Delhi Chief Secretary Vijay Dev, Delhi Police Commissioner S.N. Shrivastava, V.K. Paul (NITI Aayog) and R. Guleria, AIIMS Director.





For the second phase of the vaccination drive in the national capital, the Delhi government has set up 308 centres across 192 hospitals including private and the government-run facilities.





The AAP government has earlier announced that those who want to get vaccinated for free can get it from the government hospitals after registration on the Co-WIN app.





The cost of vaccination in a private hospital has been capped at Rs 250.