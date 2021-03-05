AP govt launches fact check website, twitter account to curb fake news

Amaravati :

Speaking on the occasion, Reddy said, “Malicious propaganda was being spread in the media and on social media and that the government was condemning this false propaganda as AP fact check platforms with evidence.”





The platform will show how the false campaign has been shown with evidence and will bring the true facts to the people’s attention.





Further speaking on the launch, the CM said, ‘Authorities should also take action against malicious propaganda. We need to identify where this malicious campaign originally started and take legal action'.





“No one has the right to deliberately damage the reputation of an individual, the reputation of a system. No one has the right to corrupt systems with personal intentions. No one should do things that mislead systems,” he added.