WATCH VIDEO: States Have Equal Responsibility On Petroleum Pricing, says BJP Spokesperson

Chennai :

The BJP National spokesperson Ravichandran who is on a visit to Chennai to over see the election works met the reporters today. Speaking on the fuel hikes he said "The taxation of the fuel is the combined responsibility of both the State and the Centre". He also said that every state including TamilNadu, Kerala and Maharashtra levies equal excise duty along with the Central taxes. He also condemned Rahul Gandhi's recent comments that the Centre is wholly responsible for the petroleum hikes.









The BJP's comments comes on the wake of the Congress' online campaign- 'Speak Up Against Price Rise' led by former party chief Rahul Gandhi, accusing the central government of pushing people in the swamp of price rise just to earn taxes.









Meanwhile, the Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday acknowledged that consumers have a case for petrol and diesel prices to be brought down but said a reduction in taxes to make that happen should be a joint call of the central and state governments.