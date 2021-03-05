Akhilesh to join anti-farm laws chorus with mahapanchayat

Lucknow :

Akhilesh's Kisan Mahapanchayat is scheduled in Aligarh's Tappal on Friday, which had been in the headlines for the farmers' protest. Thereafter, he will hold a panchayat in Mathura district's Bajna, which is the epicentre of the agitation, on March 19. But before it, he would participate in the SP's camp in Mathura on March 17-18. These apart, he will soon hold meetings with farmers at Meerut's Mawana and Kasganj.

The Jat and Muslim communities decide the fate of candidates in western UP. The farmer agitation has rejuvenated the Rashtriya Lok Dal. Chaudhary Ajit Singh and his son are leaving no stone unturned to regain their mass base. They are trying to polarise the Jats in all districts of Western UP.

At the same time, after Saharanpur, Muzaffarnagar and Bijnor, Priyanka is ready to hold a panchayat in Meerut also. She is delighted with the crowds she is drawing in the panchayats and is very confident. Aam Aadmi Party chief and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had also held a panchayat in Meerut to prepare the political ground in Uttar Pradesh. Perhaps, this has prompted Akhilesh to hold a rally in Western UP. With this, he is trying to pave the way for Assembly Election 2022.

SP's MLC Sunil Sajan said that the party was against the three black laws from day one. It has been standing with the farmers. The SP's programme will now run continuously. The national president will oppose the laws through rallies and panchayats. All party workers and leaders will go from village to village and tell people about the ill effects of these laws.