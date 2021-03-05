B’luru first on ‘most liveable’ cities list, Chennai and Kovai among top 10

New Delhi :

Of the 49 cities ranked on livability index in the ‘million-plus population’ category, Delhi figures at the 13th spot and Srinagar at the bottom. According to the index released by Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, Shimla topped the category of cities with ‘population less than million’.





In this category, Bhubaneshwar was ranked second, Silvassa came third, and they were followed by Kakinada, Salem, Vellore, Gandhinagar, Gurgaon, Davangere and Tiruchirapalli.





Performance of the cities have been measured on four broad parameters governance and social, physical and economic infrastructure.





The government said the ‘Ease of Living Index’ is an assessment tool that evaluates the quality of life and the impact of various initiatives for urban development.