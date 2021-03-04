Man Beaten To Death By Son Over Property Dispute In UP's Ghazipur: Police

Ghazipur :

56-year-old man was allegedly beaten to death by his son over a property dispute in Phuli village in the Dildarnagar area of this Uttar Pradesh district, police said on Thursday.





The incident occurred on Wednesday, they said, adding that Shahmir Ansari (56) was thrashed with a stick by his son Azhar Ansari (25), who then fled the spot.





Dildarnagar Station House Officer (SHO) Kamlesh Pal said Shahmir was rushed to a hospital, where he died during treatment.





The incident was a fallout of a property dispute involving the deceased and his son, he said.





An FIR has been registered against Azhar and a hunt is on to nab him, the officer said, adding that the body of the deceased has been sent for post-mortem.