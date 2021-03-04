Money laundering case: ED summons Ebrahim Kunju for interrogation on Mar 22

Thiruvananthapuram :

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has served a notice to former Public Works Minister and Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) MLA VK Ebrahim Kunju, asking him to appear before its Kochi office on March 22 for interrogation in connection with a money laundering case.





The ED has also asked him to produce the details of his income and assets for verification.





The notice was served on Kunju in connection with the alleged deposit of around Rs 10 crore into the account of IUML mouthpiece, Chandrika daily in 2016. The money was allegedly credited through two banks following demonetisation.