None from TMC keeps relation with me, says Suvendu Adhikari's father

Kolkata :

Senior Trinamool Congress MP Sisir Adhikari, whose sons Suvendu and Soumendu have joined the BJP, on Wednesday said that no one from his party maintains any relation with him, while the ruling party in West Bengal climed that it is evident where his soul is.





The Adhikari family patriarch claimed that the TMC has also issued veiled threats that anyone from the party keeping relations with him or his sons will be thrown out.





"No one from the party contacts me," he said.





Reacting to Adhikari''s comments, TMC secretary-general Partha Chatterjee said, "Sisir-da is a veteran person. Everybody understands where his soul is and where he physically is. Let him first decide on that."





Without naming any party, Chatterjee also said that it is now clear which direction Adhikari is headed to.





Adhikari alleged that functionaries of the TMC have made deplorable comments on him publicly, which even leaders of the Congress or the CPI(M) have never indulged in.





While Suvendu and Soumendu have joined the BJP, another son Dibyendu, who is also a TMC Lok Sabha MP, and Sisir Adhikari have not been attending any meeting or programme of the Mamata Banerjee-led party for several months.





Adhikari, who has been a TMC MP from Kanthi since 2009, has been in politics for several decades.