Terrorist Hideout Busted In Kashmir

Srinagar :

A terrorist hideout has been busted in a joint operation by the police, army and the CRPF at Awantipora in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, officials said.





The police said that based on a credible input, J&K Police along with the army and CRPF busted a terrorist hideout in the forest area of Seer Pastoona at Awantipora in south Kashmir's Pulwama district.





"During the search in the area by the joint team, one hideout of proscribed terrorist outfit Hizbul Mujahideen was busted and subsequently destroyed. The size of the hideout was approximately 5ft x 7ft x 4ft," the police said.





The police further said that incriminating materials of proscribed terrorist outfit Hizbul Mujahideen and other materials like utensils etc. have been recovered from the hideout.





"All the recovered materials have been taken into police custody for the purpose of investigation," police said.





Further investigation is underway.