Telangana Guv for campaign to motivate people for vaccination

Hyderabad :

She directed the Indian Red Cross Society (IRCS), Telangana branch, to coordinate with all the district units to launch a massive campaign to create awareness among the people and facilitate the Covid vaccination drive.





"The country is presently witnessing the world's largest vaccination drive. Our country has emerged self-reliant in vaccine development, production, supply and vaccination. It is a great opportunity for all the eligible people to get vaccinated," Tamilisai said.





The Governor was reviewing the developments in the state with the officials of the Raj Bhavan here, and from the Raj Nivas in Puducherry, where she is holding additional charge as the Lieutenant Governor.





During the video conference, she also interacted with the participants of the Aatmanirbhar Bharat self-employment training programme for women of the Raj Bhavan Pariwar and took a look at their embroidery and other products.





She expressed happiness at the creativity of the participants in coming out with innovative and quality designer masks, scarves and other products.





The Governor also directed the officials and the Raj Bhavan dispensary to coordinate with the paediatric surgeon of Niloufer Hospital for ensuring an early surgery to treat the ailing daughter of a home guard working at the Raj Bhavan here.





She also appreciated the eligible Raj Bhavan officials and staff members on getting vaccinated.





"We (Raj Bhavan staff) must be the role models to others and ensure that all the eligible staff members are vaccinated," she said.





As part of her initiative to be available for the visitors, the Governor virtually interacted with a delegation.