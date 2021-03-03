Wed, Mar 03, 2021

Use of PM's photo in petrol pump hoardings violates poll code, should be removed: ECI

Published: Mar 03,202110:31 PM by PTI

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

The use of the Prime minister's photograph in such hoardings violates the Model Code of Conduct (MCC), the official of the West Bengal Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) said.

Source: Twitter (Representative Image)
Source: Twitter (Representative Image)
Kolkata:
The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Wednesday directed all petrol pump dealers and other agencies to remove hoardings advertising central government schemes that carry photographs of Prime Minister Narendra Modi from the premises of the facilities within 72 hours, an official said here.

The use of the Prime minister's photograph in such hoardings violates the Model Code of Conduct (MCC), the official of the West Bengal Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) said.

Earlier in the day, a Trinamool Congress delegation met ECI officials and alleged that the use of Modi's photographs in hoardings informing people of various central schemes violates the poll code.

The Model Code of Conduct came into force after the ECI announced poll dates for the state on February 26.

Related Tags :

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

Conversations