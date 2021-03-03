Raids conducted in Bihar jails

Patna :

The raiding teams were headed by the District Magistrate (DM) of respective districts.

In Patna, DM Chandrashekhar Singh, headed the team. Besides him, City Superintendent of Police (West) Vinay Tiwari, Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM), and other senior officers reached Bihar's largest Central jail at Beur in Patna around 5 a.m.

Sources said the raiding team in the Beur jail searched several wards and seized mobile phones, SIM cards, chargers, pen drives and other prohibited objects.

The raids were being held after a video of the Beur jail went viral a week ago wherein the inmates are seen partying and using mobile phones.

Similar raids and confiscations were seen in the Purnea Central jail, Nawada Mandal jail, Katihar Mandal jail, Jahanabad, Bhabhua, Samastipur, Nalanda, Bhojpur, Buxar, Siwan, Gopalganj, and other districts.

The DM, SP, SDM, DSPs and a large number of police personnel of respective districts were involved in the raids.