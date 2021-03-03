BJP MP's son shot at in Lucknow, hospitalised

Lucknow :

He has been admitted to the Trauma centre and is not yet in a condition to give a statement.





According to ADCP North, Prachi Singh, Aayush was returning home around 2.45 am on Wednesday when the miscreants opened fire at him.





Ayush was hit in the hand and the chest while the miscreants fled.





ADCP Prachi Singh said that the police are searching for the miscreants through the CCTV footage from close to the scene.





This is the second time that Ayush has been attacked and there is a possibility of rivalry behind the incident.





BJP MP Kaushal Kishore and his wife Jaya Devi, is a BJP MLA, reached the Trauma Centre on being informed of the incident.





Last year, the MP's younger son Akash Kishore had died due to kidney failure. Kaushal Kishore is BJP MP from Mohanlalganj seat.