All pvt hosps allowed to give vaccine: Centre

New Delhi :

At a meeting held on Tuesday, the Centre reiterated that there is no shortage of the vaccines and hence, adequate vaccine doses should be allocated to the COVID vaccination centres (CVCs). The states and Union territories should not store, reserve, conserve or create a buffer stock of the vaccines, the health ministry said in a statement. The Centre urged the states and Union territories to utilise the optimum capacity of all private hospitals empanelled under the Ayushman Bharat-Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY), the Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS) and the state health insurance schemes to enable them to effectively function as CVCs. ”Private hospitals not empanelled under the above-mentioned 3 categories have also been permitted to operate as CVCs if they have adequate number of vaccinators, adequate space for observation of the vaccinated, adequate cold chain arrangement and adequate arrangement for management,” it said.