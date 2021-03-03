'People of Bihar living in Bengal will vote for development'

New Delhi :

Tiwari, who hails from Bihar's Kaimur district, said: "Tejashwi must have learnt a lesson from last year's Bihar Assembly elections in which people voted for BJP and JD-U for development. His appeal to the people of Bihar living in West Bengal to support TMC will fail as they will vote for the BJP and development."





The Delhi BJP MP is likely to be one of the star campaigners as his party is leaving no stone unturned to dislodge the Mamata-led dispensation.





He further said that leaders from Bihar should stop treating its people as their vote bank in other states.





On Monday, Yadav met West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and appealed to the people from Bihar living in the state to vote for the ruling TMC.





The Assembly polls for the 294 seats in West Bengal will be held in eight phases beginning March 27 and the results will be announced on May 2.